Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $292,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $2,205,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,149,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,118,249,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,193 shares of company stock worth $36,316,018. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.40. 2,350,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.97 and a 200 day moving average of $263.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

