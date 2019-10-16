MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) PT Lowered to C$7.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

TSE:MAV traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.25.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.