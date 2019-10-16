Maxim Group Lowers Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Hold

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMDI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of TMDI opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.83.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.89. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

