Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.57. The company had a trading volume of 148,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.98 and a 200 day moving average of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $162.90 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

