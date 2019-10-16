Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $1.83. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 200 shares.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mechel PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC raised Mechel PAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mechel PAO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.32% of Mechel PAO worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

