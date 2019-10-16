Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Medpace has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Medpace by 134.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

