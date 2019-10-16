Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. 146,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,728. The company has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

