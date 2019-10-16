Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 589.10 ($7.70).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 613.60 ($8.02) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.38. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

