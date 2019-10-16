Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.90

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $12.45. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 4,436 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

