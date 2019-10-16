Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mesoblast posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Mesoblast stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $617.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

