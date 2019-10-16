Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €15.30 by Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €15.30 ($17.79) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.34 ($16.68).

B4B3 stock opened at €12.75 ($14.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Metro has a 52 week low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.81 and its 200 day moving average is €13.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -67.46.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

