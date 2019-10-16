MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $10,433.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

