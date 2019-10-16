Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,034 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

MCHP opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

