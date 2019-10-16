Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

