Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

