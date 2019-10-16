Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,285,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 445,599 shares.The stock last traded at $0.70 and had previously closed at $0.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on shares of Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Microvision in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Microvision had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,277.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

