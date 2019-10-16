Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $119.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Middleby stands to gain from solid demand from restaurant customers, strength in the Viking business, and efforts to broaden the product portfolio, technologies and manufacturing capabilities in the quarters ahead. Also, business acquisitions, with recent buyouts being Packaging Progressions and Ss Brewtech, will prove beneficial. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry and look relatively overvalued in the past three months. It faces headwinds from rising costs, forex woes and high debts. Also, persistent weakness in the meat processing business might continue hurting Food Processing Equipment Group. Uncertainties in the U.K., Europe and China will likely be detrimental to Middleby’s international business. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have been lowered.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $114.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.13 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $145,955.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,433 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Middleby by 712.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Middleby by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

