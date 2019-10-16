MIR COIN (MIR) Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 144.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 443.2% higher against the dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $6.29 million and $892,413.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00219152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01090731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00028041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

