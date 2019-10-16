Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.55. 313,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,955. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $267,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,113.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,964. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.