Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) – Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WP Carey in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for WP Carey’s FY2019 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPC stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.44. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $92.27.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

