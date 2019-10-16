Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Weighs in on Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued on Friday, October 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $153.38.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 86.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

