Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $949.64 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $55.01 or 0.00685596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb and BTC-Alpha. Monero has a total market cap of $949.64 million and $133.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004719 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002230 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,261,823 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Graviex, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Huobi, Bitfinex, Nanex, Liquid, Braziliex, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, Bitlish, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, B2BX, HitBTC, Poloniex, CoinEx, Coinut, Mercatox, Exmo, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, BitBay, Exrates, Coinroom, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Bisq, Tux Exchange, Ovis, Trade Satoshi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

