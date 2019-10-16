Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 394.10 ($5.15) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.88.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.