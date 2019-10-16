Monkey Project Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $183,837.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,802,292 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

