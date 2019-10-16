Mooncoin (MOON) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.44 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,175.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00657491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,115,034,972 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

