Morningstar (MORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $162.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,944 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $1,450,232.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,334,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,396,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,009 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $1,300,178.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,347,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,832,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,183 shares of company stock worth $51,776,407 in the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

