Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Market Capitalization Tops $5.44 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002049 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $102,258.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00223828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01087117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,041,214 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

Morpheus.Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.