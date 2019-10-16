Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,974. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

