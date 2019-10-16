Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.31. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

