M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTB opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

In related news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $153,247.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

