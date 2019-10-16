MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €220.39 ($256.27).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €241.10 ($280.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 1 year high of €257.20 ($299.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of €243.54 and a 200-day moving average of €218.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.