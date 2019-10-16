Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $953,000 Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 494.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 1,743.4% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

NYSE STI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 485,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

