Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties makes up approximately 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. 305,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,189. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

