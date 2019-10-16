MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYRG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MYR Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MYR Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

