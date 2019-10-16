N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163 ($2.13).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWNG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of LON:BWNG opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.53) on Wednesday. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The stock has a market cap of $332.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. N Brown Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.09%.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

