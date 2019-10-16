Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $36.30, 1,412,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 677,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $312,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,947 shares of company stock worth $13,888,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

