National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.35

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $9.90. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 12,126 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.