National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 337.4% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 236.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.