National Vision Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 958 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Loop Capital raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,063,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Vision by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 839,090 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 644,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Vision by 1,122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

