Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000. Synopsys comprises about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.56. 32,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,884. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

