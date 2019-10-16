Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at $24,004,929.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,665. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

