Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $2.01 Million in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after buying an additional 1,603,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

