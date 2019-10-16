Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.20 and a 200 day moving average of $283.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $2,550,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

