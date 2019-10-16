Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $295.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the highest is $321.00 million. Navient reported sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 1,628,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,972. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Navient by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Navient by 11.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

