nDEX (NDX) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market cap of $8,053.00 and approximately $3,733.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, nDEX has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00226185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01102243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00088746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

