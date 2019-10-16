Nebula AI One Day Trading Volume Tops $498.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $748,044.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043155 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.02 or 0.06105563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044451 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,859,277,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

