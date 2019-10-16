Nebulas Reaches Market Cap of $23.32 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00005593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, OKEx and Gate.io. Nebulas has a total market cap of $23.32 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043094 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.71 or 0.05979391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00044646 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 105,090,261 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Neraex, LBank, Gate.io, BCEX, OKEx, Huobi and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

