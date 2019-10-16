NeoPhotonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 762 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 245,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.64.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

