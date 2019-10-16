New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 11.1%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) was down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 101,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 194,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 price target on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

