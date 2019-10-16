New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of New Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBB) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

New Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBB)

New Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for New Buffalo Savings Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

